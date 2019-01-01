Alaska Live Brings You “Newsies” Wednesday at 1 on KUAC FM

Some of the cast and crew from Lathrop High School's production of "Newsies" will be the guests on KUAC's Alaska Live program Friday. In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly befriends two newcomers to his trade and they go on strike before learning some tips in public relations. Join Host Lori Newfeld for live music and conversation on Alaska Live Wednesday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

Exclusive support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.