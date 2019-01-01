Alaska Live Brings You Fine Fiddling, Friday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join Alaska Live for conversation and performances by Far North Fiddle Fest guest artists. The Far North Fiddle Fest is a week of music, dancing and family fun benefiting Hospice care, cancer care and musical education opportunities. This year’s musicians and dancers are Alasdair Fraser and DuoDuo, and both groups will be with host Lori Neufeld and a live studio audience. Be sure to tune in Friday afternoon at 1 pm on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

