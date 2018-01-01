Alaska Live Brings the Merry Wives of Windsor to KUAC FM, Wednesday at 10 p.m.

The next guests on Alaska Live Wednesday at 10 p.m. are cast members from The Merry Wives of Windsor. Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre’s production of one of The Bard’s comic plays runs through July 22. Tune in to hear select scenes from Merry Wives performed live in the KUAC Alaska Live studios. Tune in Wednesday at 10 on KUAC FM and at KUAC online.

