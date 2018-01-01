Alaska Live Airs Special Program, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

We’re airing a special combination show featuring two Alaska Live programs! Our production crew filmed Bobby Lewis, Eustace Johnson and Ryan Shaw and a separate show featuring the Lowboy Cello Band and have produced a 30-minute segment featuring both performances. Catch this Alaska Live program Wednesday at 7 p.m., Thursday at 1 a.m., Sunday at 9:30 p.m. or Monday, July 30 at 3:30 a.m.

Exclusive support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.