Join host Lori Neufeld for a pandemic version of Alaska Live Thursday when she plays music of the E.T. Barnette String Band, including UAF Chancellor Dan White on the banjo. Lori is working with UAF Summer Sessions this summer to record music and conversations at private recording sessions. Enjoy this local bluegrass band Thursday at 1 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM, stream online or set your television to KUAC TV 9.6.