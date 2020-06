Fireweed Fiddle will be the guests on Alaska Almost Live Thursday at 1 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM. Band members are veterans of the Alaska music scene, with wonderful female harmonies and energy to spare. Join Host Lori Neufeld (who due to the pandemic previously recorded the music & interviews at a safe, outdoor distance) for music & conversations. Alaska Live is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska. Tune in Thursday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.