Shakespeare’s popular comedy “As You Like It” will be performed during a special presentation Friday from 1-3 p.m. on KUAC FM. Under the direction of Tom Robenolt, Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre’s producing artistic director, actors will read the play from the safety of their own homes. Join the fun and feel connected to the arts again Friday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

Alaska Live is supported by Design Alaska.