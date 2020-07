Beloved local singers and songwriters Emily Anderson and Ryan Bowers teamed up for a UAF Summer Sessions Music in the Garden appearance sans audience. KUAC’s Alaska Live Host Lori Neufeld interviewed the musicians outdoors at a safe distance to present a program of music and conversations Thursday at 1 p.m. Listen to KUAC FM, stream at KUAC online or set your television to KUAC TV 9.6.

Alaska Live is supported by Design Alaska.