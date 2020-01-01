Alaska Almost Live Brings You Tears for Beers, Thursday at 1 on KUAC FM

Join Alaska Live Host Lori Neufeld for music and conversations with the Tears for Beers Trio Thursday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM. Husband wife team and Sourdough Rizers founding members Greta Myerchin-Tape, lead vocals and guitar, and Ken Tape, mandolin and vocals, with fellow Sourdough Rizer Bryan Strong, dobro, minus a few Sourdough Rizers make up Tears for Beers Trio. Enjoy this mix of alt-bluegrass, classic country and swing Thursday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

