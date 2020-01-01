Alaska Almost Live Brings You Cold Steel, Thursday at 1 on KUAC FM

Cold Steel, local musicians who have brought the steel drum traditions of the Caribbean home to Fairbanks, will be the guests on Alaska Almost Live Thursday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM. Tune in as Lori Neufeld has conversation and music with these drummers who warm up cold winter nights by playing traditional Reggae, Calypso, Afro-Cuban Samba rhythms and melodies, even a bit of good old fashioned rock-n roll. Thursday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

