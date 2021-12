Hear highlights from great Met broadcasts of Verdi’s Aida in celebration of the 90th anniversary of Met broadcasts and the 150th anniversary of Aida. This timeless story of love and betrayal against the backdrop of war is a roller coaster of emotions told through Verdi’s powerful music. Aida is an Ethiopian princess held captive in Egypt, in love with General Radames, and he with her. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.