Afternoon Concert with host Bob Fischer – Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in B minor, Today at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Work on the B minor mass took place over a period of more than 25 years in Bach’s career and it was not completed until 1749, just one year before the composer’s death. Bach did not have a specific purpose in mind when he composed the mass, and it is the opinion of many scholars that Bach intended this piece to be his legacy to the future. Many musicologists believe that this Mass is Bach’s greatest single work, and one of the greatest contributions to music of the Baroque period. Today at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.