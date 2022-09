Join Afternoon Concert host Susie Hackett at 2, tomorrow/today for her interview highlighting the FDA’s season premier “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” which opens this weekend at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theater. Bill Wright is the guest and directs the Fairbanks Drama Association’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor”. That’s the focus of Susie’s next interview today at 2 here on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream stream online.