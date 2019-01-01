Afternoon Concert Welcomes Special Guests, Thursday at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join host Susie Hackett during Afternoon Concert Thursday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. for conversation and live music with guests Maestro Eduard Zilberkant and Natasha Parenski, both on the piano, who will be performing an all-Rachmaninov recital Friday, Sept. 13 in Davis Concert Hall. This is a Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra event in collaboration with the Sitka Summer Music Festival. Tune in on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.