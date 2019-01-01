Afternoon Concert to Feature Oratorio “Judas Maccabeus”, Wednesday & Thursday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join Afternoon Concert host Bob Fischer for George Frideric Handel’s oratorio “Judas Maccabeus” June 19-20 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM.

The oratorio was written in 1746, five years after “Messiah” and it was first performed in London at the Covent Garden Theatre in the following year. It owes its inception to the victor of William, Duke of Cumberland over Charles Edward Stuart the Pretender at the battle of Culladen in Scotland on April 16, 1746 and was planned as a compliment to the Duke upon his victorious return from Scotland.

The oratorio’s setting is in the period 170 to 160 B.C. when Judea was under occupation by a dynasty of Hellenistic kings ruling throughout Asia Minor Syria and Persia. It is one of four “military” oratorios composed by Handel. It is considered to be one of Handel’s finest works, with rich choral and orchestral scoring. The performance is by members of the King’s Consort (period instruments) and the Choir of New College, Oxford. Tune in Wednesday & Thursday at 1 p.m. to KUAC 89.9 FM, stream online or set your TV on 9.6.