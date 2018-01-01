Afternoon Concert to Air Interview on FDA’s Newest Play, Wednesday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join Afternoon Concert host Susie Hackett for an interview with Bill Wright. Bill is the stage director for Fairbanks Drama Association’s production of “Terra Nova,” which opens Friday, Feb. 2 at the Riverfront Theatre. This history drama by Ted Tally follows the second Antarctic expedition of Robert Falcon Scott. Tune in Wednesday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6