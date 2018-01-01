Afternoon Concert Previews Upcoming Piano Concert, Thursday, April 26 Between 1 and 3 p.m.

Pianist Peter Friis Johansson will perform with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra Sunday in the final concert of the season. Join Afternoon Concert Host Susie Hackett as she interviews Maestro Eduard Zilberkant Thursday, April 26 between 1 and 3 p.m. They will likely discuss Johansson’s fiery performances and unequaled sense for subtle sonoral variation, combined with the ability to discover unexpected cultural contexts and from them create refined musical ideas. Listen to KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.