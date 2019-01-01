Afternoon Concert: Susie visits with “Evil Dead: The Musical” director, Mary Conlin, Wednesday on KUAC FM

Join host Susie Hackett Wednesday during Afternoon Concert (1-3 p.m.) as she visits with Mary Conlin, stage director for “Evil Dead: The Musical,” for Interior Independent Theatre. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. Tune in to KUAC FM, KUAC online or set your TV to 9.6.
