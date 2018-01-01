KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Afternoon Concert Has Special Guests from “1776”, Wednesday on KUAC FM

1776Join Host Susie Hackett Wednesday, Oct 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. for an interview with Theresa Reed and guests from the upcoming FLOT production of “1776” which opens on Oct. 12. Tune in on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.