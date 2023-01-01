Afternoon Concert feature interview with Susie Hackett, Wed. March 29th, at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join KUAC Afternoon Concert host Susie Hackett for her next interview with Ron Inouye focused on the Raven Landing Last Friday of the Month Concerts at 7:30pm, open to Raven Landing residents and the public. These monthly concerts feature volunteer musicians and groups, celebrating the bounty and diversity of our local and regional talent. Tune in Wed. March 29th at 2 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.