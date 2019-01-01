Afternoon Concert Explores An Evening of Modern Dance, Wednesday on KUAC FM

Join Afternoon Concert host Susie Hackett Wednesday, Oct. 16 (during the 1 to 3 p.m. time period) when she has guests from North Star Ballet on the program. Artistic Director Courtland Weaver and Guest Choreographer Ezra Dickinson will discuss NSB’s “An Evening of Modern Dance” (which includes a dance work developed during Dickinson’s current residency). Tune in to KUAC FM, KUAC online or set your TV to 9.6.