After Action: Mind, Body, Spirit-Animals, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Host Stacy Pearsall sits down for a candid conversation with Joe Worley, Nina Guerra and Ron Johnson, three fellow veterans who tap into the power of animals to find peace. Pearsall reveals the story of her service dog Charlie, and the veterans share how dogs, birds and horses are helping to bring healing and independence to their lives and to other veterans who are struggling after action. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.