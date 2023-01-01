After Action: In Doc, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Host Stacy Pearsall sits down for a candid conversation with Bambi Bullard, Dan Wrightsman and Desiree Gordon, three fellow veterans who were once in charge of transforming new recruits from civilians into service men and women. They reveal the importance of this transformative process, how it affects military performance and the impact of this transformation on their lives after action. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.