After Action: Her Silence, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Host Stacy Pearsall sits down for a candid conversation with Connie Osier, Stephanie Gattas and Colleen Bushnell, three fellow veterans who have each experienced military sexual trauma. They reveal the stories of how their cases were handled, the impact those experiences had on their lives and the wars they’re fighting after action. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.