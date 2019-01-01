Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: The Faces We Lost, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

A moving documentary about the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda and the efforts of those who remain to remember the loved ones they lost. The film follows nine Rwandans, who guide viewers through their experiences and remembrances of loved ones using photographic images, or in some cases, lamenting the absence of any photographic evidence to help them keep their loved ones’ memories alive. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.