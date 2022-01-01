Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange | Revolution From Afar, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

A crop of young poets and musicians advocating in support of the revolution in Sudan that followed the 2019 toppling of the dictator Omar al-Bashir and military takeover of the country. Gathering in Brooklyn and Denver, these vibrant young people, whose families left Sudan years earlier reflect on their identity and how can they best help the Sudanese people an ocean away. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.