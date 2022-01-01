Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange | Restitution? Africa’s Fight for Its Art, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

The troubling story of the African artwork that fills European museums, and whose return is now being demanded by their countries of origin. Through the burning question of their possible restitution, the film invites us to reconsider both our cultural heritage and museums’ role in reinventing our relationship with Africa. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.
