Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Mama Colonel, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Colonel Honorie Munyole, more commonly known as “Mama Colonel,” works for the Congolese police force and heads the unit for the protection of minors and the fight against sexual violence. Having worked for 15 years in Bukavu, she is transferred to Kisangani, where she finds herself faced with new challenges. Mama Colonel addresses the issue of violence towards women and children in the DRC. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.