Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange | Everything: The Real Thing Story, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Against a backdrop of prejudice and political turmoil in the 1970s, The Real Thing was the first all-black British band to hit #1 in the UK pop charts. Dubbed “the Black Beatles” by the British tabloids, their incredible story takes them from the tough streets of Toxteth, an inner-city area of Liverpool, to the bright lights of New York as Britain’s pioneering million-selling soul and funk band. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.