Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange | Downstream to Kinshasa, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

A harrowing documentary about the victims of the Six-Day War in the Democratic Republic of Congo. For two decades, the victims have been fighting with authorities in the city of Kisangani for the recognition of this bloody conflict and demanding compensation. Tired of unsuccessful pleas, they finally voice their claims in the capital Kinshasa, after a long journey down the Congo River. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.