AFN Newscasts on KUAC FM at 1 p.m. Beginning Thursday, October 20

Alaska Federation of NativesKUAC FM will broadcast the daily AFN newscasts from the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage next week. Tune in at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 through Saturday, October 22 and Monday, October 24 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.