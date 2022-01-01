Add KUAC Friends Group to Pick.Click.Give. by Aug. 31

If you didn’t “pick” KUAC Friends Group when you filed for your Permanent Fund Dividend, and now see the amount ($3,200) and want to share, you still can! Go to pfd.alaska.gov to add your pledge. Alaskans can choose to Pick.Click.Give. in increments of $25. Donations are tax deductible and donors will receive tax documentation from the State once their donations have been processed. Alaskans may choose to add or adjust their pledges online through August 31. What a great way to support KUAC’s work of educating, informing and inspiring!