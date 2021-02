Enjoy a tribute to late Texas singer/songwriters Jerry Jeff Walker and Billy Joe Shaver. Walker performs his classics “Mr. Bojangles” and “Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother,” while Shaver plays favorites “Georgia On a Fast Train” and “I’m Just An Old Chunk of Coal.” Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.