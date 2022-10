Electro pop duo Sylvan Esso and wide-ranging indie rock band Lucius provide an entertaining hour of imaginative music. North Carolina’s Sylvan Esso play songs from their new album No Rules Sandy, plus other favorites from their Grammy-nominated career. Acclaimed act Lucius perform tunes from their album Second Nature. Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.