Enjoy “Life of Sin” and other tunes from Sturgill Simpson’s acclaimed LP Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, as well as Western Swing classics from Asleep at the Wheel’s album Still the King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.