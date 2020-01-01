ACL: Steve Earle & The Dukes: A Tribute to Guy Clark, Saturday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Savor an hour with Americana star Steve Earle playing the songs of his mentor, Texas songwriter Guy Clark. Accompanied by his band The Dukes, and special guests including Rodney Crowell and Joe Ely, Earle performs classics from his Clark tribute album Guy. Canadian DeMarco plays tunes from his acclaimed LP This Old Dog. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.