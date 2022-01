Relish the distinctive sounds of songwriters and musicians St. Vincent and Joy Oladokun. The Grammy-winning St. Vincent plays songs from her much-praised LP Daddy’s Home. Versatile singer/tunesmith Oladokun performs tunes from her album In Defense of My Own Happiness. Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.