ACL Presents: Kacey Musgraves/Lukas Nelson, Saturday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Live it up with contemporary country from Kacey Musgraves and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Nashville-based Texan Musgraves essays tunes from her widely acclaimed album Golden Hour. Son of outlaw country legend Willie Nelson, roots rocker Lukas Nelson and his band present songs from their self-titled release. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.