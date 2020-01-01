ACL Presents: Jackie Venson/Mavis Staples with Special Guest Bonnie Raitt, Saturday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Enjoy innovative Austin rock & roll from Jackie Venson, plus a vintage 2012 performance from soul/gospel legend Mavis Staples and her friend Bonnie Raitt. Bluesy, soulful guitarist Venson plays songs from her record Vintage Machine, while Staples performs songs from across her long career. Blues rock star Raitt joins her for a couple of tunes. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.