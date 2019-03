Enjoy modern pop and roots music from Akron’s Dan Auerbach and Austin’s Shinyribs. Auerbach puts the Black Keys on hold to showcase his second solo album Waiting On a Song. Fronted by Kevin Russell of the Gourds, Shinyribs whips up Texas country soul from its new LP I Got Your Medicine. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.