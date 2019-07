Thrill to an hour of soul and gospel with Grammy-winning legend CeCe Winans and breakout sensations St. Paul & the Broken Bones. Winans sings new songs and classics from her catalog, while St. Paul & the Broken Bones support their acclaimed album Sea of Noise. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.