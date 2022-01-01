ACL Presents: Americana 20th Annual Honors, Saturday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Austin City Limits presents selected performances from the 20th annual Americana Honors, recorded live in Nashville. Performers include Brandi Carlile, the Mavericks, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Amethyst Kiah and the Highwomen, plus a tribute to Nanci Griffith from Joe Henry and Aoife O’Donovan. Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.