ACL: Parker McCollum/Robert Earl Keen, Saturday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Texas-bred singer/songwriters Parker McCollum and Robert Earl Keen bring the Lone Star State to musical life for a special hour. Rising country star McCollum plays tunes from his major label debut Gold Chain Cowboy. The legendary Keen performs songs from across his storied career in celebration of his upcoming retirement from the road. Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.