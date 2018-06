Enjoy an unforgettable hour with dynamic performances from two of today’s most acclaimed singer-songwriters, Norah Jones and Angel Olsen. Texas native Jones makes her fourth appearance on ACL in support of her LP Day Breaks. Indie breakout star Olsen sings tunes from her stellar album My Woman. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.