Savor the experimental rock of singer/songwriter Mitski and indie rockers Rainbow Kitten Surprise. New Yorker Mitski plays songs from her album Be the Cowboy, while North Carolina’s RKS perform cuts from their record How To: Friend, Love, Freefall. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.