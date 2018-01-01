ACL: Miguel/Alessia Cara, Saturday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Thrill to an episode of chart-topping contemporary R&B and pop with Grammy-winning standouts Miguel and Alessia Cara. L.A. singer Miguel blends funk, rock, hip hop and electronica in gems from his album War & Leisure. Canadian hitmaker Cara dazzles with pop/R&B hits and songs from her new album The Pains of Growing. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.