ACL: Leon Bridges / Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Saturday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Savor the old-fashioned soul of Leon Bridges and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. Fort Worth native Bridges channels an earlier era with songs from his debut LP Coming Home. Soulful Denver-based singer/songwriter Rateliff centers on the self-titled debut with his band The Night Sweats. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.