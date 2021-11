Enjoy Texas artists from across the musical spectrum with Leon Bridges and Khruangbin. Fort Worth native Bridges performs modern R&B tunes from his LP Gold-Diggers Sound. Houston trio Khruangbin plays worldbeat-tinged psych rock from its album Mordecai. Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.