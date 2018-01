Savor the best in Americana with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Amanda Shires. Isbell and his band showcase their acclaimed roots rock from The Nashville Sound. Singer/songwriter/violinist Shires unveils her distinctive take on country music from My Piece of Land. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.