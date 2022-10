Dreamy American pop act Japanese Breakfast and eclectic U.K. tunesmith Arlo Parks share an hour of heartfelt performances. Japanese Breakfast, AKA bestselling author Michelle Zauner, plays songs from her breakthrough album Jubilee. Parks performs songs from her Mercury Prize-winning album Collapsed in Sunbeams. Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.